The Lunchbox to Airlift: Revisit Nimrat Kaur's best of work on OTT on her birthday
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
In addition to her successful career in the film industry, Nimrat Kaur has made appearances in American television series.
Nimrat Kaur made her film debut in One Night With the King. In this 2006 Rajasthani film, which was filmed in English, Nimrat Kaur had a very little part.
2012 saw the release of Nimrat Kaur's first Hindi feature, Peddlers.
Anurag Kashyap's film Peddlers debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.
In The Lunchbox, where she co starred with the late actor Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur made her big screen debut. Its available on Amazon Prime.
A highly regarded drama picture, The Lunchbox, was screened at the 2013 Cannes picture Festival as well.
Nimrat Kaur co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the critically acclaimed film Airlift, where she played his wife.
The 2016 movie, which was based on the Indians' departure from Kuwait during the Iraq-Kuwait conflict, was released.
