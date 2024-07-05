The Man with 1000 Kids and Top 9 other true-crime docuseries on Netflix
Nishant
| Jul 05, 2024
The Man with 1000 Kids follows the case of a man who was accused of fathering over 500 children and defrauding families.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth investigates the disappearance of Sheena Bora and its shocking aftermath.
The Tinder Swindler reveals how a man defrauded women he met on Tinder to fund his luxurious lifestyle, exposing his manipulative tactics.
Lover, Stalker, Killer, examines a deadly love triangle where online dating leads to obsession, harassment, and murder.
Girl in the Picture explores the mysterious death of a woman and the complex investigation that reveals hidden truths about her.
Don’t Fk with Cats tracks the internet sleuths who pursued a cat abuser, leading to the uncovering of a far more sinister criminal.
Amanda Knox chronicles Amanda Knox's wrongful conviction and subsequent exoneration for the murder of her roommate in Italy.
O.J.: Made in America is an in-depth exploration of O.J. Simpson’s life, career, and the broader societal issues highlighted by his 1995 murder trial.
What Jennifer Did revolves around Jennifer who becomes the primary focus of investigation when she calls 911 to report her parent’s murder.
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer chronicles the terrifying spree of a serial killer in 1985 and the relentless manhunt by investigators.
