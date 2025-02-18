The Matrix to Blade Runner; TOP 10 mind-bending movies that explore the dark side of artificial intelligence
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2025
Here is a list of mind-bending movies that explore the dark side of AI.
The Matrix (Prime Video) follows Neo, a computer programmer and hacker, who questions the reality of the world around him. Morpheus, a rebel leader, reveals him the truth.
Her (Prime Video) centers on a man who develops a relationship with Samantha, an artificially intelligent operating system personified through a female voice.
Ex Machina (JioHotstar) revolves around a programmer who is invited by his CEO to administer the Turing test to an intelligent humanoid robot.
Blade Runner (Prime Video) projects on Rick, an ex-policeman, who becomes a special agent with a mission to exterminate a group of violent androids.
I, Robot (Prime Video) focuses on Del Spooner, who works at US Robotics and investigates the murder of Dr Alfred. He tries to deduce if a robot has killed him.
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (Prime Video) is about a robotic boy who longs to become a human child, so that he can regain his love for his foster mother. He goes a long journey in hopes to make his dreams come true.
I Am Mother (Netflix) centres on a human girl who is raised by a robot and loves her like a daughter. Things change when a stranger enters their lives.
Inception (Netflix) follows Cobb who steals information for his targets by entering people's dreams. He is given a chance to erase his criminal records.
The Terminator (Prime Video) focuses on a cyborg assassin who is sent from the future to kill Sarah Connor, who is destined to give birth to a man who will save humankind from extinction.
M3GAN (Prime Video) is about an artificially intelligent doll who develops self-awareness and becomes hostile toward anyone who comes between her and her human companion.
