From The Sand Castle to Shafted; Top Netflix releases THIS week
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jan 20, 2025
Here is a list of top Netflix releases that will keep you hooked the whole week
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call follows Baek Kang-hyuk, a genius surgeon who forms a university hospital.
This South Korean drama will be released on January 24.
The Sand Castle centers on a family of four who struggles their way through an isolated island.
This Lebanese thriller is set to release on January 24.
Shafted revolves around middle-aged friends who stumble their way through life.
This French romantic comedy is set to release on January 24.
The Night Agent is an action thriller drama that revolves around an FBI agent who unlocks the series of conspiracy.
The second season of the political thriller show is set to release on January 23.
W.A.G.s to Riches revolves around the wives and girlfriends of rich athletes, musicians and other popular stars.
This reality series is set to release on January 22.
Perfect Match is a period romantic drama series that will be released on January 25.
