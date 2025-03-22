The Night House to His House; TOP 10 haunted-house movies that will make you sleep with lights on
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2025
Here is a list of haunted-house movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Night House (JioHotstar) centers around a widow who discovers a dark secret about the house her recently deceased architect husband built.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eli (Netflix) follows a boy with a rare autoimmune disease who is taken by his parents to a private medical facility to be cured. However, things got worse than they expected.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His House (Netflix) centers around a refugee couple from South Sudan, struggling to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Poltergeist (Prime Video) projects on a family's dream home turns into their worst nightmare when evil spirits rise up to torment them and possess the soul of their innocent daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crimson Peak (JioHotstar) is about Edith who ignores her father's warning and marries Sir Thomas Sharpe and when she arrives at the Sharpe mansion, she learns about her husband's secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You Should Have Left (Prime Video) follows a former banker and his actress wife who goes for a vacation. However, there, they realise that the house they rented has a dark past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Changeling (Prime Video) centers around John who loses his wife and daughter to a car accident. To cope up he rents an old house, where he is haunted by a spectre.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Others (Prime Video) tells the story of a woman and her two young children who experience supernatural phenomena in their large manor after the arrival of new servants.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Evil Dead (Prime Video) centers around five friends who travel to a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release flesh-eating demons.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Orphanage (Prime Video) focuses on Laura and her family who moves into what used to be her former orphanage. Soon, her adopted son, Simon, tells her that he has five invisible friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: John Abraham’s best kiss moment was with THIS actor not wife Priya Runchal
Find Out More