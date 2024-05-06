The Night Manager and other Indian web series that are remakes of British TV shows

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is the remake of the British series titled Luther.

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager on Prime Video is a remake of British web series with the same name.

The Broken News which recently released its second season on Zee5 is a remake of British series titled Press.

Disney Plus Hotstar Orignal, Criminal Justice is also a remake of a British series with the same name.

There is also an Indian remake of the famous Office web series, streaming on Hotstar.

Hotstar original drama Out of Love is a remake of web series titled Doctor Foster.

Dead Pixels, a Disney Plus Hotstar original sitcom web series is a remake of the web series with the same name.

1993 sit-com Zabaan Sambhalke on Prime Video is a remake of British series titled Mind Your Language.

2001 release comedy web series titled, Ji Mantriji is a remake of web series titled Yes Minister.

