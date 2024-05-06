The Night Manager and other Indian web series that are remakes of British TV shows
Nishant
| May 06, 2024
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is the remake of the British series titled Luther.
Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager on Prime Video is a remake of British web series with the same name.
The Broken News which recently released its second season on Zee5 is a remake of British series titled Press.
Disney Plus Hotstar Orignal, Criminal Justice is also a remake of a British series with the same name.
There is also an Indian remake of the famous Office web series, streaming on Hotstar.
Hotstar original drama Out of Love is a remake of web series titled Doctor Foster.
Dead Pixels, a Disney Plus Hotstar original sitcom web series is a remake of the web series with the same name.
1993 sit-com Zabaan Sambhalke on Prime Video is a remake of British series titled Mind Your Language.
2001 release comedy web series titled, Ji Mantriji is a remake of web series titled Yes Minister.
