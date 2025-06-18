The Notebook to The Vow: TOP 10 romantic movies based on true love stories you must watch
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 18, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Theory Of Everything (Netflix) is based on the life of Stephen Hawking and his struggles to become successful in the field of physics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Notebook (Prime Video) follows a poor man who falls in love with a rich girl. Due to their societal difference, they are forced to stay away from each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Beautiful Mind (Prime Video) tells the story of John Nash, a brilliant but asocial mathematical genius, who finds himself in pain when he encounters a cruel disorder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Vow (Prime Video) focuses on Paige, who wakes up from a coma after a terrible accident and doesn’t remember her husband.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Walk the Line (Prime Video) depicts the story of Cash's early life, his romance with the singer June Carter, and their love journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Southside with You (Prime Video) is based on the lives of Barack Obama and his future wife, Michelle Robinson and where they fall in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Love You Phillip Morris (Prime Video) centres on Steven, a cop, who is a happily married man whose life takes a drastic turn after an accident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
At First Sight (Prime Video) follows Virgil, a visually impaired masseur, who falls in love with Amy, an architect from New York City.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All My Life (Prime Video) projects on Solomon Chau and Jennifer Carter, a young couple who rush to put their wedding together after Solomon is diagnosed with liver cancer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Big Sick (Prime Video) follows an interracial couple who must deal with cultural differences and deal with their lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Top 10 Korean dramas to watch if you love Good Day
Find Out More