The Notebook to The Vow: TOP 10 romantic movies based on true love stories you must watch

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2025

Here is a list of movies to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Theory Of Everything (Netflix) is based on the life of Stephen Hawking and his struggles to become successful in the field of physics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Notebook (Prime Video) follows a poor man who falls in love with a rich girl. Due to their societal difference, they are forced to stay away from each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Beautiful Mind (Prime Video) tells the story of John Nash, a brilliant but asocial mathematical genius, who finds himself in pain when he encounters a cruel disorder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Vow (Prime Video) focuses on Paige, who wakes up from a coma after a terrible accident and doesn’t remember her husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Walk the Line (Prime Video) depicts the story of Cash's early life, his romance with the singer June Carter, and their love journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Southside with You (Prime Video) is based on the lives of Barack Obama and his future wife, Michelle Robinson and where they fall in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I Love You Phillip Morris (Prime Video) centres on Steven, a cop, who is a happily married man whose life takes a drastic turn after an accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At First Sight (Prime Video) follows Virgil, a visually impaired masseur, who falls in love with Amy, an architect from New York City.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All My Life (Prime Video) projects on Solomon Chau and Jennifer Carter, a young couple who rush to put their wedding together after Solomon is diagnosed with liver cancer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Big Sick (Prime Video) follows an interracial couple who must deal with cultural differences and deal with their lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Top 10 Korean dramas to watch if you love Good Day

 

 Find Out More