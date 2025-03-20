The Notebook to Titanic; TOP 10 romance film with shocking ending
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2025
Here is a list of intense romance movies to watch.
Atonement (Netflix) follows an aspiring writer who catches her elder sister with her lover. Things changed when she accused of her older sister lover of raping.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Netflix) focuses on two individuals who undergo a memory erasure procedure to forget each other after the dissolution of their romantic relationship.
The Notebook (Prime Video) projects on Noah, a poor man, who falls in love with Allie who comes from wealth. They are forced to keep passion for each other aside due to societal differences.
Titanic (Prime Video) follows Jack and Rose of different societal classes, the two fall in love on a voyage. But, their love was cut short when the ship hits an iceberg,
A Walk to Remember (Prime Video) depicts the story of two students who fall in love during a school play. However, a secret threatens to end their love.
Boys Don't Cry (Prime Video) is about Teena, a young transgender, adopts a male identity and becomes romantically involved with Lana, a single mother.
Call Me By Your Name (Netflix) centers around Elio, a teenager, who develops feelings for Oliver, his father's temporary assistant. Although their relationship is temporary, Elio can’t get over it.
The Fault in Our Stars (JioHotstar) follows Hazel whose life changes when she meets Augustus at a cancer support group. Meeting him changed her life.
The Vow (Prime Video) projects on Paige who meets with a terrible accident which leaves her in a coma. When she wakes up, she doesn't recognise her husband Leo.
Brokeback Mountain (JioHotstar) centers around two shepherds who develop a sexual and emotional relationship. However, things get complicated when the two get married to their girlfriend.
