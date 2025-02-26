The Notebook to Titanic; TOP 10 romantic movies that will give you butterflies
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 26, 2025
Here is a list of romantic movies to watch.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Netflix) focuses on two individuals who undergo a memory erasure procedure to forget each other after the dissolution of their romantic relationship.
Set It Up (Netflix) projects on two overworked assistants who try to set up their demanding bosses on dates in New York City.
The Notebook (Prime Video) is about Noah, a poor man who falls in love with Allie from a wealthy family. They are forced to break up due to societal differences.
Titanic (JioHotstar) centers on Jack and Rose of different societal classes falling in love on a voyage. Soon, their love comes to an end when the ship hits an iceberg.
Call Me by Your Name (Prime Video) focuses on a teenager who develops feelings for his father’s assistant. They discover the heady beauty of awakening desire.
Anyone but You (ZEE5) follows Bea and Ben, whose fiery attraction turns ice-cold after an amazing first date. The two have to act like a couple when they are reunited at a wedding.
The Fault in Our Stars (JioHotstar) centers around a sixteen-year-old cancer patient, forced by her parents to attend a support group, where she meets and falls in love with another cancer patient.
Falling Inn Love (Netflix) is about a young woman from San Francisco, who wins an inn in New Zealand. Her world changed for the better when she met the contractor.
50 First Dates (ZEE5) follows Henry, a womanizer, who falls for an art teacher named Lucy. When he discovers she has amnesia, he resolves to win her over again each new day.
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix) is about Lara, a high school girl, who writes letters to the boys she likes and keeps them in her closet. Things changed when her sister discovered them.
