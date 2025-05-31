The Notebook to Brokeback Mountain: TOP 10 intense romance films with shocking endings
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2025
Atonement follows an aspiring writer who catches her elder sister with her lover. Things changed when she accused of her older sister lover of raping.
The Vow projects on Paige, who meets with a terrible accident that leaves her in a coma. When she wakes up, she doesn't recognise her husband, Leo.
A Walk to Remember depicts the story of two students who fall in love during a school play. However, a secret threatens to end their love.
Call Me By Your Name centers around Elio, a teenager, who develops feelings for Oliver, his father's temporary assistant. Although their relationship is temporary, Elio can’t get over it.
The Fault in Our Stars follows Hazel, whose life changes when she meets Augustus at a cancer support group. Meeting him changed her life.
The Notebook projects on Noah, a poor man, who falls in love with Allie, who comes from wealth. They are forced to keep their passion for each other aside due to societal differences.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind focuses on two individuals who undergo a memory erasure procedure to forget each other after the dissolution of their romantic relationship.
Brokeback Mountain centers around two shepherds who develop a sexual and emotional relationship. However, things get complicated when the two get married to their girlfriend.
Titanic follows Jack and Rose, of different societal classes, who fall in love on a voyage. But their love was cut short when the ship hit an iceberg,
