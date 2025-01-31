The Platform to Mirage; TOP 10 mind bending thrillers on Netflix with plot twists
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 31, 2025
Known for their surplus of suspense and anticipation, here are some mind bending thrillers just for you.
The Platform follows a prison where the inmates are fed on a descending platform, those on the upper levels have more advantage. One man decides to change the system.
Gerald's Game focuses when her husband suddenly dies due to heart attack during foreplay, Handcuffed to the bed, she must try to set herself free.
The Perfection centers on Charlotte, a troubled musical prodigy who seeks out Elizabeth, the new star pupil of her former school. The two embark on a sinister path.
The Devil All the Time centers on a young man who is devoted to protecting his loved ones and must face off against corruption and sinister characters in a postwar town.
Mirage focuses on a mother who interacted with the ghost to save a child. However, her actions cause a spacetime alteration in reality.
Fractured is about Ray Monroe who is searching for his missing wife and daughter after suffering a head injury that twists his perception of reality.
Circle follows fifty people who wake up in a darkened room, only to find that one of them is killed every two minutes or when they attempt to leave.
Secret Obsession centers on Jennifer who wakes up after a traumatic attack with amnesia with a doting husband. Soon she realises the real danger is about to come.
Rebirth is about a father who is drawn into a bizarre hole of psychodrama, seduction and violence by his old friend's self-actualization programe.
Red Dot follows a young couple to save their marriage, and goes on to by traveling to the north of Sweden. However, their romantic trip turns into a nightmare.
