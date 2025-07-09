The Red Sleeve to The Forbidden Marriage: TOP 10 historical Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Red Sleeve (Viki) is about a prince who wants to change the rules of his Kingdom, once ruled by his cruel grandfather.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Blooming Youth (Netflix) centres around Prince Lee Hwan, who is under suspicion of his older brother's death. Soon, he meets a girl who changes his life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lovers of the Red Sky (Viki) follows Hong Chun Gi, a female painter, who is known for her skills. However, her fate changes when she falls for a visually impaired soldier.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Forbidden Marriage (Prime Video) focuses on a young King who bans marriage for everyone in his kingdom. But a swindler sets up a plan to make money.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Moonshine (Prime Video) is set in the Joseon period, where alcohol is banned, and a woman brews and smuggles alcohol to make ends meet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen for Seven Days (Prime Video) revolves around Chae-kyung, a noblewoman, who marries a prince. However, her fate changes when she marries him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The King in Love (Viki) tells the story of three friends who have been friends since childhood. But things change when love sparks between them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gyeongseong Creature (Netflix) follows a group of young people who fight to protect themselves from the hands of a monster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Grand Prince (Viki) projects on two princes who enter into a rivalry due to their love for the same woman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Door (Viki) is about Prince Lee Sun, who learns the secret about his father and wants to change the rules but a clash occurs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jaan-e-Jahan to Mere Humsafar: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will melt your heart
Find Out More