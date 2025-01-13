The Sabarmati Report to Shark Tank India; new films and shows on SonyLIV, Netflix, Zee5 Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Bollywood StaffSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2025
This week brings an exciting pack of OTT releases - filled with action, drama, suspense, thrill and more. From Shark Tank to Goosebumps, here's a list of recent OTT releases that will keep you entertained.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hound’s Hill: This crime thriller film revolves around Mikolaj, a popular novelist whose life takes a tragic turn when a mysterious man makes a threatening call to him. The suspense thriller is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shark Tank India Season 4: This popular show is streaming on SonyLIV with even more exciting and engaging content.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Goosebumps - The Vanishing: This supernatural horror series highlights the story of two kids named Devin and Cece who visit Brooklyn to spend their summer vacation. The terrifying show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asura: This gripping drama streaming on Netflix centers on four sisters whose life turns upside down when their father's affair is exposed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On Call: The story focusses on a veteran Long Beach Police Department training officer who joins hands with a rookie to solve her case. This procedural drama is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Sabarmati Report: This thrilling political drama streaming on Zee5 revolves around an honest journalist who investigates the 2002 Godhra train burning case in Gujarat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Warrant: The interesting thrilling story centres on an inexperienced superintendent who faces several new challenges while posted in Tihar jail. The movie is streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Subteran: This Romanian crime thriller highlights the story of a young mother whose life turns upside down after learning a secret about Bucharest gangs responsible for killing her fiance. You can binge watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Breakthrough: This excellent thrilling mini series on Netflix follows a skilled detective who teams up with a genealogist to solve a double homicide case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Iron Man, Doctor Strange and more; top 10 most loved characters of MCU