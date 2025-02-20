The Shape of Water to Away We Go; TOP 10 unconventional romance movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 20, 2025
From forbidden love to unconventional relationships, these unconventional romance movies will challenge your perceptions and leave you feeling hopeful
The Shape of Water (JioHotstar) is about a mute cleaner at a high-security government laboratory who falls in love with a captured humanoid creature and decides to help him escape.
Her (Netflix) centers around a man who develops a relationship with Samantha, an artificially intelligent operating system personified through a female voice.
The Age of Adaline (Prime Video) follows Adaline Bowman, a young woman who stops aging following an accident at the age of twenty-nine.
I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK (Netflix) revolves around Cha Young-goon, who thinks she is a cyborg and is kept in a mental institute. There she meets II-sun, who thinks he can steal people’s souls.
500 Days of Summer (Prime Video) focuses on Tom, a hopeless romance who is dumped by a girl whom he believes to be his soulmate and tries to figure out what went wrong.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Netflix) projects on two individuals who undergo a memory erasure procedure to forget each other after the dissolution of their romantic relationship.
Lars and the Real Girl (Prime Video) is about a delusional young man, who is socially-awkward and forges an unconventional relationship with a doll.
Shrek (Prime Video) follows a grumpy ogre who must set out on a quest to save a princess for the cruel lord who banishes fairytale creatures to his swamp.
Secretary (Prime Video) focuses on a young woman, who gets released from a mental hospital and gets hired as a secretary by a lawyer. Things change when profession turns into relationship.
Away We Go (Prime Video) follows a couple, who are expecting their first child and travels around to find a perfect place to start their family.
