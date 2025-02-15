The Shining to The Exorcist; TOP 10 scariest horror movies of all time
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 15, 2025
Searching for scary horror movies, here are a list of scariest movies to watch
Misery (Prime Video) is about an author who is held captive by an obsessive fan who forces him to rewrite the finale to his novel series.
The Shining (Prime Video) follows a recovering alcoholic and aspiring novelist who takes a job as winter caretaker for a haunted mountain resort hotel with his wife and son.
The Exorcist (Prime Video) centers on a demonic possession of a young girl and the attempt to rescue her through an exorcism by two Catholic priests.
Saw (Prime Video) focuses on two men who find themselves on the opposite sides of a dead body. The two men are the latest victims of the Jigsaw Killer.
Hereditary (Prime Video) projects on a grieving family tormented by sinister occurrences after the death of their secretive grandmother.
The Conjuring (Prime Video) centers on a couple who finds their dog died mysteriously and their daughter is harmed by a spirit. They call an investigator to help them.
The Ring (Prime Video) is about Rachel Keller, a journalist who discovers a cursed videotape that causes its viewers to die seven days later.
Insidious (Prime Video) follows Josh and Renai who move to a new house for a fresh start. However, their son mysteriously falls into a coma and paranormal events start to occur.
IT (Prime Video) centers on a group of seven outcast children who are terrorized by the eponymous being which emerges from the sewer and appears in the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.
Dead Silence (Prime Video) projects on Jamie Ashen, a young widower returning to his hometown to search for answers to his wife's death. Soon he meets the ghost of a ventriloquist named Mary Shaw.
