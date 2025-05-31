The Sinner to Broadchurch: TOP 10 suspenseful dramas that will leave you guessing
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 30, 2025
Here’s the list of suspense thriller series you need to watch at least once
The Sinner revolves around a detective who tries to find answers while battling his own demons.
Broadchurch centers around Dabby Latimer, an 11-year-old British boy who is found dead on an idyllic beach.
The Social Dilemma revolves around the dangerous impacts of social media.
Presumed Innocent highlights the story of a terrifying murder case in Chicago.
Criminal: United Kingdom revolves around the intense mental battle between police officers and suspects.
Defending Jacob highlights the story of an assistant district attorney.
The Night of revolves around Basir Khan, who gives a lift to a mysterious woman.
When They See Us revolves around Black and Latino teenagers who are wrongly convicted for rape of 28-year-old.
Unbelievable centers around two female detectives who follow the evidence to solve the case.
Glue centers around a local boy whose body is found behind the wheel of a tractor.
