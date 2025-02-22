The Terminator to The Martian; TOP 10 Sci-Fi movies of all time
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 22, 2025
Discover alternate realities, encounter strange creatures, and ponder the mysteries of the universe with these must-see sci-fi movies.
Annihilation (Netflix) follows a group of scientists who enter the Shimmer, a mysterious quarantined zone of mutating plants and animals caused by an alien presence.
2001: A Space Odyssey (Prime Video) centers around a voyage by astronauts, scientists, and the sentient supercomputer HAL 9000 to Jupiter to investigate an alien monolith.
Back to the Future (Prime Video) revolves around a weird scientist, who accidentally sends his teen friend back in time where he reunites with the younger version of his parents.
The Matrix (JioHotstar) projects on Neo, a computer programer and hacker who questions reality. Soon, a rebel leader contacts him and reveals to him the truth.
Inception (Prime Video) focuses on Cobb, who steals information by entering people's dreams. He is given a chance to clear all his criminal record and was given an impossible task.
Mad Max: Fury Road (Netflix) is about Max, who joins forces with Imperator Furiosa to overthrow warlord Immortan Joe and his army, leading to a lengthy road battle.
Edge of Tomorrow (Netflix) follows a public relations officer with no combat experience, who is forced by his superiors to join a landing operation against the aliens and save earth.
The Terminator (Prime Video) centers around a cybernetic assassin who is sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor, whose unborn son will one day save mankind from extinction.
Interstellar (JioHotstar), set on Earth which is inhabitable, a farmer and ex-Nasa pilot, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.
The Martian (Prime Video) follows an astronaut's struggle to survive on Mars after being left behind and NASA's efforts to return him to Earth.
