The Tyrant to Prison Playbook; TOP 10 underrated Korean dramas you must watch
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 05, 2025
Here is a list of underrated Korean dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Through the Darkness (Netflix) is about a criminal profiler with calm and charisma on his side, investigates cases and inspects the human mind.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Work Later, Drink Now (Prime Video) follows a group of young professionals going through several ups and downs regularly meeting up for drinks after work and discussing the state of their lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Light In Your Eyes (Netflix) revolves around Kim Hye-Ja who uses a magic watch to save her father from dying. However, things changed when her lover failed to recognise her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome to Waikiki (Netflix) focuses on three men who dream of making a movie, opening a guest house and named Waikiki, even though they don’t know how to run it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill It (Amazon MX Player) revolves around Do Hyun-jin who investigates a serial murder and meets Soo-hyun disguised as a veterinarian. The two set out to solve the connection that has linked them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brewing Love (Viki) follows a former special forces member and top salesperson at a liquor company, who must sell a new beer to save her store from closing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Tyrant (JioHotstar) projects on a story of a race to find a bioweapon that is stolen during a secret handover between Korean and US intelligence agencies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Plankton (Netflix) revolves around a man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prison Playbook (MX Player) follows a Korean baseball player who is invited to join a baseball team in the US. Things changed when he was arrested by the Korean police.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Virtuous Business (Netflix) set in the 1990s, the story is about four women who make door-to-door sales about adult products.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: To Catch a Killer to The French Connection; TOP 10 action thriller on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Find Out More