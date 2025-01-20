The Unforgivable, 1922 and others Top 10 underrated thrillers you must watch on Netflix
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 20, 2025
Looking for a thrilling ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat? Netflix has a treasure of underrated thrillers that are waiting to be discovered.
The Unforgivable- The story follows a woman after serving twenty years in prison for violent crime is released and re-enters a society where she refuses to forgive her past.
Hold the Dark- Set in Alaskan Wilderness, Russell is hired by a mother of a missing boy to track down and locate her son, after the deaths of three children suspected to be killed by wolves.
Triple Frontier- When five friends who are former special forces members get up to take down a drug lord, their loyalty is put to the test as a series of unexpected events ensue.
Windfall- The plot centers on a man who breaks into a billionaire’s vacation home. However things go wrong when the billionaire and his wife arrive before the man could get away.
Beasts of No Nation- The story is about a young boy named Agu whose life changes for the worse when war strikes his village and massacres his family. Soon he becomes a killer.
Rebel Ridge- The film by Jeremy Saulnier focuses on a former marine who grapples his way through a web of corruption when he attempts to post bail for his cousin in a small-town.
The Devil All the Time- This gothic psychological crime thriller sets on a young man who is devoted to protecting his loved ones against corruption after the end of World War II.
The Pale Blue Eye- The plot revolves around a veteran detective who investigates a case with the help of a young cadet who will eventually become the world-famous author Edgar Allan Poe.
Spiderhead- Starring Chris Hemsworth, it centers on a prison where convicts are offered a chance to volunteer as medical subjects. One test convict after taking drugs questions the reality.
1922- With the help of his son, a farmer experiencing financial difficulties kills his wife. However, his life quickly becomes unmanageable due to his guilt.
