The Veil and other mini web series to binge this Sunday on Disney Plus Hotstar

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2024

The Veil is a spy thriller web series following two women playing a deadly of truth and lie.

WandaVision is an MCU series follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision in a mysterious sitcom reality.

National Treasure: Edge of History is an adventure series follows Jess uncovering family secrets and embarking on a treasure hunt.

Secret Invasion is a Marvel series follows Nick Fury and allies as they combat shapeshifting aliens planning to invade Earth.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an MCU series follows Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they tackle new challenges.

Echo is a marvel series following anti-hero Maya Lopez's quest to take over a criminal empire.

The Beatles: Get Back is a documentary by Peter Jackson showcases the creation of The Beatles' final album.

A Small Light is a biographical drama focuses on Miep Gies, the woman who helped hide Anne Frank from the Nazis.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a Star Wars spin-off sees Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan on Tatooine.

American Born Chinese is an action comedy based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel set in an American high school.

