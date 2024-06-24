The Whirlwind and other political Korean dramas to stream on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| Jun 24, 2024
The Whirlwind is set around a power clash between a Prime Minister and a Deputy Prime Miniter, released on June 28th on Netflix.
Chief of Staff or Aide follows Jang Tae-jun, a chief aide, maneuvers through political schemes and corruption to rise to power. On Netflix.
The President or Daemu focuses on South Korea’s first female president, Seo Hye-rim, and the challenges she faces in politics. On Netflix.
Designated Survivor: 60 Day, after a deadly attack, Park Mu-jin, a low-level minister, becomes acting president and tackles political chaos. On Netflix.
The K2 revolves around an ex-soldier, becomes a bodyguard embroiled in the political power struggles of a powerful family. On MX Player.
City Hunter, a skilled operative, seeks vengeance against corrupt officials while unraveling political conspiracies. On Apple TV.
Punch is the story of an anti-corruption prosecutor, fighting against corrupt officials while dealing with a terminal illness. On Viki.
Queenmaker, Hwang Do-hee transforms human rights lawyer Oh Kyung-sook into a formidable mayoral candidate amidst political battles. On Netflix.
Assembly is the story of a former shipyard worker turned Assembly member, navigates the complexities of national politics. On Viki.
Queen for Seven Days is set around Lady Shin's brief reign as queen and her tragic love story with King Jungjong against the political turmoil. On Netflix.
Kingdom follows Crown Prince Lee Chang uncovers a zombie plague while dealing with political conspiracies in the Joseon Dynasty. On Netflix.
