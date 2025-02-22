The White Lotus to Squid Game ; TOP 10 TV shows to binge watch right now
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 22, 2025
Here are some top picks to binge-watch right now.
The White Lotus (Prime Video) focuses on a dark secret of the guest, the staff and the locale of a resort, that is unveiled over the course of a week.
Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix) is about two young women who advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses by unraveling people's lives unknowingly and knowingly.
American Primeval (Netflix) is about a mother and her son fleeing from their past from a found family while confronting a harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West.
Squid Game (Netflix) revolves around a secret contest where 456 players participate and risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for a huge cash prize.
The Traitors (Prime Video) is about twenty-two strangers who take part in a series of missions for a chance to win £120k. Amongst them lies a traitor.
Shameless (Netflix) revolves around Frank, who is head of a working-class family and his six children suffer because he is a heavy drinker. The eldest daughter looks after everyone.
Black Doves (Netflix) follows Helen who embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea about her identity. Soon, her lover falls victim to the dangerous London underworld.
A League of Their Own (Netflix) is about the journey of WWII All-American professional women's baseball league players as they travel across a rapidly changing U.S.
Yellowjackets (Netflix) focuses on a team of soccer players travelling to Seattle, crashes their plane in the wilderness. As they struggle to survive, their sanity slips away.
Money Heist (Netflix) centers around an unusual group of robbers who attempt to carry out the most perfect robbery.
