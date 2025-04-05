The Wife to Alone; TOP 10 Hindi horror movies on ZEE5 you must watch
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2025
Here is a list of Hindi horror movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Wife follows Varun and Arya who move into a new apartment and plan to start a family. However, as they try to settle in, an evil supernatural presence haunts them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaiyya Morey centers around a man who is on his way to surprise his sister for Raksha Bandhan, and faces troubles when his car breaks down in the middle of nowhere.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kakuda revolves around Sunny, a resident of Rathodi, a village haunted by a resentful spirit. When Sunny is cursed, he approaches a ghost hunter to find a solution.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amavas projects on Karan and Ahana’s who are on a weekend vacation at an ancient palatial house. Their vacation turned into a nightmare when they encountered dark forces residing in the house.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1920 London follows Shivangi, a princess, who is possessed by an evil witch. However, she seeks help from Jai, an exorcist and her ex-lover.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Judaa Hoke Bhi is about a married couple who, struggling with an unimaginable loss, are further torn apart when they are lured under false pretences to Uttarakhand separately.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alone centers around Sajana whose life is ruined by the evil spirit of her conjoined twin who died during surgery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghost is about Karan Khanna, a politician, who is accused of killing his wife. He tells his lawyer that a spirit committed the murder and should be tried.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blurr revolves around Gayatri, who finds out about the untimely death of her twin sister, who was visually impaired.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aatma follows a couple who forces Aman, a doctor, to sign a death certificate for a murdered man. Things take an unexpected turn when the vengeful spirit of the dead man possesses his wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Boys Over Flowers to Crash Landing on You and Queen of Tears; Top 10 light-hearted Korean dramas that are a must-watch
Find Out More