The Witcher to Game of Thrones; TOP 10 fantasy series on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 27, 2025
Here is a list of fantasy series to watch.
Game of Thrones (Prime Video) follows nine noble families who wage war against each other in order to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros.
Once Upon a Time (Prime Video) centers around Emma, an average middle-aged woman who comes across her long lost son, who claims that she is part of a fantasy land.
Supernatural (Prime Video) tells the story of a woman, who mysteriously dies due to a supernatural event. Soon her husband and her sons set out on a mission to find out the truth.
The Witcher (Netflix) revolves around Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove more wicked than beasts.
The Wheel of Time (Prime Video) follows Moiraine, a member of a magical organization, who takes five people on a journey, believing that one of them might be the chosen one.
Arthdal Chronicles (JioHotstar)- set in the ancient city of Arthdal, follows Eun-seom who goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life.
Merlin (Prime Video) focuses on Merlin, a young and powerful warlock, who befriends King Arthur. The two set out on a journey to save Albion.
Outlander (Netflix) revolves around Claire, who finds herself transported back in time to 1743, where she falls in love with a warrior named Jamie Fraser.
Locke & Key (Netflix) follows three siblings who move into a house filled with reality-bending keys, after their father was murdered.
Wednesday (Netflix) centers around Wednesday who attends a school to master her emerging psychic ability and tries to solve the mystery of her family.
