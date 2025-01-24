The Witcher to One Piece; Top 10 Epic Fantasy shows to watch on Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jan 24, 2025
Get ready to enter realms of magic, mythical creatures, and legendary quests with our curated list of the most epic fantasy shows on Netflix.
The Protector revolves around Hakan who discovers his secret connection to a secret ancient order.
Wednesday follows Miss Addams who is a smart, sarcastic girl but a little dead inside.
The Vampire Diaries follows two vampire brothers who fall in love with the same girl.
The Witcher revolves around a mutated monster who is on the lookout for the right place for him in the world.
Lucifer follows the devil of hell who is discontent with his life.
Cursed focuses on Nimue, a teenage sorceress who unites with Arthur to save people.
One Piece follows a young pirate who along with his crew goes on an epic journey.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who is in search for a human bride.
The Sandman follows a young girl who accidentally brings a monster back to life.
Outlander centers on Claire who gets mysteriously transported to a secret world.
