Dhoom Dhaam to Marco; Latest OTT releases this week (10th February to 16th February)
Here are some of the most awaited movies and series of this week
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Netflix) follows Geralt, a mutant monster hunter who is hired to investigate a seaside village. Soon, he found out the conflict between humans and sea people.
Death Before the Wedding (Netflix) centers on Maja who brings her fiance home. However, her traditional parents must overcome their cultural biases amidst their dairy farm.
Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story (Hotstar) is about Bobby and Rishi, people who have feelings for each other during their time at Cambridge, but faith leads them to part ways and years later the two meet again.
The Exchange Season 2 (Netflix) projects on Farida and Munira who navigate through various personal and professional challenges after disrupting Kuwait's male-dominated stock market.
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 (Netflix) follows the rivalry of Cobra Kai dojo who seeks redemption of Johnny Lawreence after 34 years with now successful Daniel LaRusso.
My Fault: London (Prime Video) revolves around a girl who moves to London with her mother and stepfather. She meets her stepbrother, an attraction brews despite their efforts.
But! (Netflix) is about a couple who must navigate the reality of married life after their fairy tale
Melo Movie (Netflix) follows ambitious young people who aspire to love and fulfill their aspirations, meet, inspire one another, and get past their personal tragedies.
Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix) centers on a mismatched couple who gets into an arranged marriage. The couple is on the run as of mistaken identity.
Pyaar Testing (ZEE5) projects on Dhruv and Amrita who are introduced to each other by their familiar arranged marriage. Things took a turn when the two came up with a live-in idea.
Marco (SonyLIV) is about Marco, a criminal who seeks vengeance for the death of his brother, who was brutally murdered by a leader of a syndicate.
