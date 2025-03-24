The World of the Married to Vincenzo; Top 10 binge worthy revenge thriller Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 24, 2025
Here’s a list of must-watch Korean revenge thriller drama on OTT
Buried Hearts revolves around a school chairman’s faithful employee who is presumed dead .It is on JioHotstar.
The Glory revolves around a woman who sets out on the journey to take revenge from her classmates. It is on Netflix.
Marry My Husband centers around a cancer patient who found out her husband is having an affair with her best friends. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
The World of the Married follows a renowned doctor who lives in a seemingly perfect family. It is on Netflix.
Eve follows a young woman who infiltrates the powerful chaebol family. It is available on Viki.
The Judge from Hell revolves around a notorious demon from hell. It is on JioHotstar.
The Killing Vote revolves around an unknown figure in a dog mask who makes his own justice. It is on Viki.
Vincenzo follows a gangster mafia with the same name who returns back to his homeland. It is streaming on Netflix.
The Devil Judge follows a ruthless judge who turns countroom in a television show. It is on Netflix.
