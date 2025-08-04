My Liberation Notes to A Moment to Remember: Top 10 relatable K-drama you must watch
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 03, 2025
Reply 1988 centers around a group of childhood friends, who live in the same lane and rely on each other through their teenage years.
Hospital Playlist revolves around five fiends who went to the same school, became doctors and remain close and share a love for music while working at the same hospital.
Misaeng: Incomplete Life is about an employee who fights to get out of the cruel corporate world but as he tries, he becomes trapped in it.
My Liberation Notes focuses on three siblings, who are exhausted by day-to-day adulthood, seeking to find fulfillment and freedom from their humdrum lives.
Thirty-Nine projects on three best friends who stand together as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning forty.
Little Forest follows a young woman who grows tired of life in the city and returns to her hometown in the countryside.
A Moment to Remember centers around a couple whose relationship and marriage is put to the test when Su-Jin is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
The World of Us followed a bullied girl who befriends a new transferred kid during a break. However, their new friendship is put to the test when bullying continues.
Miracle: Letters to the President is about Joon-kyung who sends many letters to the president to complain about making a train station.
Miracle in Cell No. 7 centers around a disabled man who is wrongfully imprisoned for murder. He befriends the criminals in his cell, who in return help him see his daughter again.
