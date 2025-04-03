The World of Us to My Mister; TOP slice-of-life Korean drama and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Reply 1988 (Netflix) centers around a group of childhood friends, who live in the same lane and rely on each other through their teenage years.
Hospital Playlist (Netflix) revolves around five fiends who went to the same school, became doctors and remain close and share a love for music while working at the same hospital.
My Mister (Prime Video) follows two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company and eventually grow very protective of each other.
My Liberation Notes (Netflix) focuses on three siblings, who are exhausted by day-to-day adulthood, seeking to find fulfillment and freedom from their humdrum lives.
Thirty-Nine (Netflix) projects on three best friends who stand together as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning forty.
Little Forest (Viki) follows a young woman who grows tired of life in the city and returns to her hometown in the countryside.
The World of Us (Prime Video) followed a bullied girl who befriends a new transferred kid during a break. However, their new friendship is put to the test when bullying continues.
A Moment to Remember (Netflix) centers around a couple whose relationship and marriage is put to the test when Su-Jin is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Miracle: Letters to the President (Viki) is about Joon-kyung who sends many letters to the president to complain about making a train station.
Miracle in Cell No. 7 (Prime Video) centers around a disabled man who is wrongfully imprisoned for murder. He befriends the criminals in his cell, who in return help him see his daughter again.
