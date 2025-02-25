The Worst of Evil to Welcome to Samdal-ri; Top 10 superhit K-dramas of Ji Chang-wook

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2025

Here’s a list of superhit Korean dramas of Ji Chang-wook

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Worst of Evil revolves around a police officer who goes undercover to uncover mega crime.

Healer follows Kim Moon-Ho, a popular reporter who happens to know about the truth of a case.

Welcome to Samdal-ri centers around a photographer who returns to her hometime and meets her childhood friend.

The K2 revolves around highly trained special ops agents.

Backstreet Rookie revolves around a former troublemaker who applies for a job.

Lovestruck in the City centers around a passionate architect who falls in love with a free-spirited woman.

Queen Woo highlights the story of a queen who must marry a power-hungry prince after her husband’s death.

The Empress Ki follows a warrior girl who is a servant at Mongol Yuan court.

Suspicious Partner follows a young woman who grows close to a prosecutor.

Gangnam B-Side follows Jae-Hee who knows the secret behind mysterious disappearances.

