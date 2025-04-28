10 K-Dramas which will leave you craving that summer vibe

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2025

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: A city dentist moves to the countryside and clashes with a charismatic jack-of-all-trades set in a charming seaside village

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome to Samdalri: a photographer returns to her hometown after a career setback in Seoul and reconnects with her childhood sweetheart

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Warm and Cozy: Set on the beautiful Jeju Island, this rom-com revolves around a restaurant owner and a woman who moves to the island to start new

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Our Beloved Summer: A former couple is forced to film a follow-up documentary years after their high school one became a viral hit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo: A heartwarming and funny coming-of-age story about a young female weightlifter and her friends in a university campus

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Our Blues: Set against the backdrop of Jeju Island, this series weaves together the interconnected stories of various residents navigating life, love, and loss

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Beauty Inside : A top actress who transforms into a different person for one week every month finds an unusual connection with a man who has face blindness

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Sunny Day: A writer recovering from a breakup meets a mysterious woman during a work trip to Jeju Island, and they spend a series of sunny days forming an unexpected bond

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soulmate: Two best friends navigate the ebb and flow of their deep connection from their vibrant youth through different stages of life

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I Order You: A talented but prickly chef falls for a quirky advertising executive who becomes his regular customer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Easy to Watch British Dramas which will keep you on the edge

 

 Find Out More