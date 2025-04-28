10 K-Dramas which will leave you craving that summer vibe
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 28, 2025
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: A city dentist moves to the countryside and clashes with a charismatic jack-of-all-trades set in a charming seaside village
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome to Samdalri: a photographer returns to her hometown after a career setback in Seoul and reconnects with her childhood sweetheart
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Warm and Cozy: Set on the beautiful Jeju Island, this rom-com revolves around a restaurant owner and a woman who moves to the island to start new
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Beloved Summer: A former couple is forced to film a follow-up documentary years after their high school one became a viral hit
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo: A heartwarming and funny coming-of-age story about a young female weightlifter and her friends in a university campus
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Blues: Set against the backdrop of Jeju Island, this series weaves together the interconnected stories of various residents navigating life, love, and loss
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Beauty Inside : A top actress who transforms into a different person for one week every month finds an unusual connection with a man who has face blindness
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One Sunny Day: A writer recovering from a breakup meets a mysterious woman during a work trip to Jeju Island, and they spend a series of sunny days forming an unexpected bond
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Soulmate: Two best friends navigate the ebb and flow of their deep connection from their vibrant youth through different stages of life
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Order You: A talented but prickly chef falls for a quirky advertising executive who becomes his regular customer
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Easy to Watch British Dramas which will keep you on the edge
Find Out More