These Top 9 true crime documentaries on OTT will give you chills
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 27, 2024
An investigative documentary series called Bad Boy Billionaires: India explores the lifestyles and purported transgressions of some of India's most notorious tycoons.
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case: A spine-tingling true-crime documentary that explores the family's unexplained deaths, with a focus on Jolly Joseph.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths: This series delves into the enigmatic deaths of eleven Delhi family members, uncovering a number of horrifying facts and conjectures.
A group of women publicly lynch a criminal in a courtroom is the basis for the docuseries Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom.
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld is a documentary that shows the conflict that existed between the Mumbai Police and the mafia from the underworld in the 1990s.
The Hunt for Veerappan is a documentary series that chronicles the massive pursuit to apprehend infamous smuggler Veerappan.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth: This documentary looks into Sheena Bora's disappearance and her mother Indrani Mukerjea's subsequent arrest.
A documentary titled Wild Wild Country tells the story of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho), a controversial cult leader, and his adherents who constructed an ideal city in the Oregon desert.
