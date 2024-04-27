These Top 9 true crime documentaries on OTT will give you chills

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

An investigative documentary series called Bad Boy Billionaires: India explores the lifestyles and purported transgressions of some of India's most notorious tycoons.

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case: A spine-tingling true-crime documentary that explores the family's unexplained deaths, with a focus on Jolly Joseph.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths: This series delves into the enigmatic deaths of eleven Delhi family members, uncovering a number of horrifying facts and conjectures.

A group of women publicly lynch a criminal in a courtroom is the basis for the docuseries Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld is a documentary that shows the conflict that existed between the Mumbai Police and the mafia from the underworld in the 1990s.

The Hunt for Veerappan is a documentary series that chronicles the massive pursuit to apprehend infamous smuggler Veerappan.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth: This documentary looks into Sheena Bora's disappearance and her mother Indrani Mukerjea's subsequent arrest.

A documentary titled Wild Wild Country tells the story of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho), a controversial cult leader, and his adherents who constructed an ideal city in the Oregon desert.

