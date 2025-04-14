Thirst to The Wailing; TOP 10 horror Korean movies that you should never dare to watch alone
Roger Khuraijam
| Apr 14, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
A Tale of Two Sisters (Prime Video) centers around Su-mi who returns with her sister, only to face disturbing events while living with their new unhinged stepmother.
Train to Busan (JioHotstar) revolves around Seok-woo and his daughter who are on a train to Busan to see his wife, when a sudden zombie outbreak occurs.
The Wailing (Prime Video) focuses on a policeman who investigates a series of mysterious killings and illnesses in a remote Korean village in order to save his daughter.
I Saw the Devil (JioHotstar) follows NIS agent Kim Soo-hyun, who embarks on a quest for vengeance when his fiance gets brutally murdered by a psychopathic serial killer.
Thirst (Prime Video) projects on Sang-hyeon, a priest, whose life changes for the worse when he willingly participates in a medical experiment and gets affected by vampirism.
Death Bell (Prime Video) is about Kang I-Na and her friends who must solve a series of puzzling questions to survive an elite class that becomes increasingly deadly.
Alive (Netflix) depicts the story of Joon-woo who tries to stay alive when a virus ravages a Korean city. Just as he loses hope, he discovers another survivor.
The Closet (Prime Video) follows a father who tries to start over in a new home with his daughter when his wife dies. However, things took a turn when strange noises came out of the closet.
The Red Shoes (Prime Video) tells the story of a woman who stumbles upon a pair of pin high heels while walking down a subway platform, only to find them cursed.
Call (Netflix) projects on two women from different times who connect through a phone call that interchanges their fates.
