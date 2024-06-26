Three Of Us and other Top 8 underrated films on Netflix, Zee5 and more OTT
Jun 26, 2024
Three of Us is a sophisticated drama set in a busy city that examines the nuances of relationships and human emotions.
8 a.m Metro: A moving tale of two strangers' improbable friendship that blossoms during their everyday metro ride.
Shikara: A poignant love story that emphasizes suffering and resiliency, set in the 1990s Kashmiri Pandit diaspora.
Bhonsle: The movie centers on Manoj Bajpayee's character, retired Maharashtrian policeman Ganpath Bhonsle, who gets sucked into a migrating North Indian family's fight against the Mumbai political elite.
Masaan: Four people in Varanasi coping with love, grief, and social pressures in intersecting stories.
The life of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British-Pakistani, is portrayed in the biographical crime drama Omerta.
I Am Kalam: A young, underprivileged youngster who is motivated by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam seeks education in the hopes of improving his future.
Do Dooni Chaar: A middle-class teacher fights to provide his family with a car, illustrating their aspirations and difficulties.
