Three Of Us and Top 10 other coming-of-age movies about life after 40 on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Three of Us is the story of a woman with dementia rediscovering buried memories of her past. On Netflix.
English Vinglish follows the journey of self-discovery and empowerment as she learns English and gains confidence in herself. On JioCinema.
Cheeni Kum revolves around a 64-year-old chef who falls in love with a 34-year-old woman and explores love, ageism, and societal norms. On Zee5.
Piku primarily focuses on the relationship between a father and daughter, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. On Sony Liv.
102 Not Out, a comedy-drama of a 102-year-old father and his 75-year-old son exploring their relationship. On Prime Video.
Baghban portrays the story of an elderly couple who are abandoned by their children. On DIsney+ Hotstar,
Nil Battey Sannata is a heartwarming story of a struggling single mother who dreams of becoming a teacher. On JioCinema.
Lunchbox is a unique and heartwarming tale of an unlikely friendship that blossoms through exchanging lunchboxes. On Prime Video.
Dear Zindagi follows the story of a young woman and a therapist as they embark on a journey of self-discovery. On Netflix.
Finding Fanny is a quirky comedy of a widower who embarks on a road trip to find lost love. On Disney+ Hotstar.
