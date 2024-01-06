Tiger 3, The Kerala Story and other most awaited new movies coming soon on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
2023 saw a lot of amazing releases but not all of them were able to make their way to OTT platforms.
There were a lot of delays in their OTT releases, here are some movies that will finally see their OTT releases.
The Kerala Story which was a highly controversial movie on its release was planned for an OTT release by the end of 2023 which failed.
The movie is planning its OTT release in January now, some rumors and reports suggest that the movie might be released on Zee5.
Akhil Akkineni’s Agent was released in 2023 on the big screen but was a little underwhelming according to many.
However, the die-hard fans of Akhil are still awaiting the OTT release of the movie, which should come by the end of the month on Sony LIV as per reports.
The much-awaited Tiger 3 was all set for its release on December 31 but couldn’t due to the 8-week restrictions.
But Salman fans will finally see the release of Tiger 3 soon enough as Prime Video announced the news of its release but no set date of release yet.
Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato went under the radar last year but fans are awaiting its release now which is expected to be on Netflix.
