Tillu Square and 11 other OTT releases this week to look forward to
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond on JioCinema will be action thriller based on the 2019 Balakot air strikes, starring Jimmy Shergill.
Bhimaa is a Telugu fantasy action drama about a police officer solving mysteries in a village, releasing on Hotstar.
Tillu Square on Netflix is a Telugu film sequel focusing on Tillu's involvement in a murder case.
Crakk is an action thriller with Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal investigating a brother's disappearance, releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst is a docuseries exploring the mysterious life of Robert Durst, suspected in several unsolved murder cases, on Jio Cinema.
Brigands: The Quest for Gold is a period adventure series about a woman turned bandit leader, releasing on Netflix.
City Hunter on Netflix will be about Ryo Saeba, a marksman investigating his partner's death.
Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix is a supernatural horror comedy series based on DC Comics characters, solving crimes with ghosts.
Them: The Scare will be the second season of horror anthology focusing on LAPD detective Lucky investigating a murder, on Prime Video.
The Beekeeper, an action thriller starring Jason Statham seeking revenge for a friend's death due to a scam will be streaming on Lionsgate Play.
Kung Fu Panda 4 will also be available to stream on BookMyShow Stream following Po’s search for a successor.
