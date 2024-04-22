Tillu Square and 8 other best South Indian movie sequels to watch on Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Tillu Square is the sequel of the movie 2022 DJ Tillu, the movie is now all set to release on Netflix on April 26th 2024.

KGF 2 is considered one of the greatest movie sequels and the third part of the movie is also said to be in the works. On Prime Video.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is another one of the most notable South Indian movie sequels which was widely loved by the audience. On Hotstar.

Uppi 2 was the 2015 sequel to the 1999 movie titled Upendra starring Kannada star Upendra. On Sun NXT.

Telugu movie series Money, Money Money and Money Money More Money are some of the best comedy-drama series, streaming on Hotstar.

CBI 5, the fifth sequel in the mystery thriller CBI series streaming on Netflix.

Mohanalal’s Drishyam 2 follows a man who would go to any extent in order to save his family. On Prime Video.

Pizza 3: The Mummy was the third installment in the horror drama series titled Pizza, on Prime Video.

Cop action movie series Singam is another one of the fan favourites, famous for the performance of Suriya. On Hotstar.

