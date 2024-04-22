Tillu Square and 8 other best South Indian movie sequels to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Tillu Square is the sequel of the movie 2022 DJ Tillu, the movie is now all set to release on Netflix on April 26th 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KGF 2 is considered one of the greatest movie sequels and the third part of the movie is also said to be in the works. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali: The Conclusion is another one of the most notable South Indian movie sequels which was widely loved by the audience. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uppi 2 was the 2015 sequel to the 1999 movie titled Upendra starring Kannada star Upendra. On Sun NXT.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu movie series Money, Money Money and Money Money More Money are some of the best comedy-drama series, streaming on Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
CBI 5, the fifth sequel in the mystery thriller CBI series streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanalal’s Drishyam 2 follows a man who would go to any extent in order to save his family. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza 3: The Mummy was the third installment in the horror drama series titled Pizza, on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cop action movie series Singam is another one of the fan favourites, famous for the performance of Suriya. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Will Devara box office collection be able to move past Jr NTR's solo hits?
Find Out More