Time to Hunt to Memories of Murder; Top 10 Korean thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sony LIV
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 27, 2025
Here’s a list of top Korean suspense thriller films which are available for free on YouTube.
Time to Hunt revolves around a dystopian world where a group of people attracts the attention of deadly killers. It is on Netflix.
Ballerina follows a girl who sets out on the mission to fulfill her friend’s wish. It is also available on Netflix.
Door Lock centers around a young woman who lives alone in a studio. The film is available on Amazon Prime.
Unlocked follows a woman whose life turns upside down after a dangerous man gets a hold on her cell phone. It is available on Netflix.
Midnight follows a deadly killer who hunts down a deaf woman after she witnesses a crime. It is on Prime Video.
The Witch: Part 1-The Subversion revolves around a young girl who is adopted by a couple. It is available on MX Player.
Forgotten follows a man who set out to search for the truth behind his brother’s mysterious behaviour. It is on Netflix.
Train to Busan revolves around a man who is on a train along with his daughter. It is available on Prime Video.
Parasite follows a struggling family who works in a wealthy family doing different work. The story is available on Sony LIV.
Memories of murder follows two detectives who set out to investigate the string of rape and murder cases. It is available on Prime Video.
