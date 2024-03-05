Tired of waiting for Mirzapur 3? Watch these riveting gangster sagas on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Scoop on Netflix is about Jigna Vora case.

Vaastav stars Sanjay Dutt in main roles.

Gangster is a gangster flick and the story is focused on love.

Raktanchal on MX Player is about mafias of Uttar Pradesh.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo is about women running drug business.

Shootout at Lokhandwala is based on true event.

Gangs of Wasseypur is a masterpiece film by Anurag Kashyap.

Aarya on Disney+Hotstar is about a woman seeking revenge of her husband's death.

Raangbaaz on ZEE5 is about a young boy's journey of turning into a gangster.

Maqbool is an adaptation of Shakespearean in Indian film.

