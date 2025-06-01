He's Just Not That Into You to Celeste and Jesse Forever: Top 10 Breakup movies that understand your heartache better than you

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2025

Here’s a list of breakup movies that will give you a good cry.

He's Just Not That Into You weaves together the stories of several Baltimore residents navigating love and relationships.

Mamma Mia! tells the story of Sophie, who invites three men who may be her father without her mother's knowledge.

Girl Trip follows Ryan as he heads to the Essence festival to give a speech.

Marriage Story explores the complex relationship between a stage director and his actor wife as they navigate their separation.

Someone Great follows a music journalist on a final adventure after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend.

Celeste and Jesse Forever focuses on the enduring friendship between two people after their divorce.

Runaway Bride follows Ike Graham, a columnist who writes about Maggie Carpenter, a woman with a habit of leaving her fiancés at the altar.

The Last Five Years tells the story of Cathy and Jamie's marriage, highlighting the challenges they face.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before centers around a girl whose secret love letters are accidentally sent to her crushes.

Blue Valentine portrays the tumultuous relationship between Cindy and Dean, a couple struggling to make their marriage work.

