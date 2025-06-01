He's Just Not That Into You to Celeste and Jesse Forever: Top 10 Breakup movies that understand your heartache better than you
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 01, 2025
Here’s a list of breakup movies that will give you a good cry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He's Just Not That Into You weaves together the stories of several Baltimore residents navigating love and relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mamma Mia! tells the story of Sophie, who invites three men who may be her father without her mother's knowledge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Girl Trip follows Ryan as he heads to the Essence festival to give a speech.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Marriage Story explores the complex relationship between a stage director and his actor wife as they navigate their separation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Someone Great follows a music journalist on a final adventure after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Celeste and Jesse Forever focuses on the enduring friendship between two people after their divorce.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Runaway Bride follows Ike Graham, a columnist who writes about Maggie Carpenter, a woman with a habit of leaving her fiancés at the altar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Last Five Years tells the story of Cathy and Jamie's marriage, highlighting the challenges they face.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
To All the Boys I've Loved Before centers around a girl whose secret love letters are accidentally sent to her crushes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blue Valentine portrays the tumultuous relationship between Cindy and Dean, a couple struggling to make their marriage work.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Crash Landing on You to Queen of Tears and Knock Off: Top 10 K-drama of Kim Soo Hyun
Find Out More