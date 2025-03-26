To All the Boys i’ve Loved Before to The Last Five Years; Top 10 Breakup movies that understand you heartache better than you yourself could

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2025

Here’s a list of breakup movies that will give you a good cry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mamma Mia! Revolves around Sophie who secretly invited three men who were her mother’s lover.

Girl Trip follows Ryan who is invited to speak at an annual Essence festival.

Marriage Story follows a stage director and his wife who is an actor.

Someone Great follows a music journalist who dumps her long term boyfriend and goes on one last adventure trip.

Celeste and Jesse Forever centers around two best friends who are okay spending time together even after divorce.

He’s just not that into you centers around a group of people living in Baltimore.

Runaway Bride centers around Ike Graham who writes about Maggie who leaves her fiance.

The Last Five Years revolves around Cathy and Jamie who struggle to make their marriage work.

To All the Boys i’ve Loved Before centers around a girl whose secret love letter gets emailed to all the five crushes.

Blue Valentine centers around Cindy and Dean who struggle with their dysfunctional marriage as they stand the test of time.

