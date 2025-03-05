To Catch a Killer to The French Connection; TOP 10 action thriller on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 05, 2025
Here is a list of action thrillers to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Venom: The Last Dance (Netflix) follows Eddie and Venom who must make a devastating decision as they are chased by a mysterious military man and alien monsters from Venom’s home world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Elevation (Prime Video) revolves around a single father and two women who go on a journey filled with monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flight Risk (Prime Video) projects on a pilot who transports an Air Marshal and a fugitive across the Alaska, where the identities and intentions of those onboard come into question
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
To Catch a Killer (Prime Video) focuses on a troubled police officer who is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator to help track down a disturbed individual who is terrorizing the area.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The French Connection (Prime Video) centers around two police detectives who stumble upon a heroin smuggling ring. The two try to stop the deal and capture the leader.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jack Reacher (JioHotstar) is about a former US sniper who is accused of killing five people. However, a former military police officer takes it upon himself to investigate the case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sicario (Prime Video) revolves around an FBI special agent who is enlisted by a government task force to bring down the leader of a powerful and brutal Mexican drug cartel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Carry-On (Netflix) is about a young airline security guard who is blackmailed by a mysterious passenger who threatens to smuggle a dangerous package onto a plane on Christmas Eve.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (Prime Video) focuses on a pregnant assassin who goes into a coma for four years after her ex-boss brutally attacks her. When she wakes up she seeks revenge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No Escape (Prime Video) projects on an engineer trapped with his family in an unnamed country in Southeast Asia during a violent uprising.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rashmika Mandanna’s must-watch upcoming movies
Find Out More