To Kill A Tiger and more Top 10 hard-hitting documentaries to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Oscar 2024 nominee To Kill A Tiger documentary is now streaming on Netflix. It is one of the most hard-hitting documentaries ever.
The story is about a father who seeks justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was gang raped. The challenges he faces will leave you speechless.
Another chilling documentary on Netflix is House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. It reveals details and theories behind the death of 11 family members in Delhi.
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a shocking documentary about a woman allegedly killed her family members by using cyanide. It is on Netflix.
The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about Aarushi Talwar double murder case.
Money Mafia is on Amazon Prime Video. It has three seasons. It revolves around some of the most shocking cases of organised crime in India.
Wild Wild Country is about Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho) and his disciple Maa Anand Sheela. Some events of the cult group building a city in Oregon desert are shocking.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is about the shocking Sheena Bora case. It has recently released on Netflix.
The Kashmir Files: Unreported is on Zee5. It is all about the conflict that took over Kashmir valley and the situation of Kashmiri Pandits.
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi is about a season serial killer who used to leave bodies outside the jail. It is on Netflix.
