To Kill A Tiger and more Top 10 hard-hitting documentaries to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024

Oscar 2024 nominee To Kill A Tiger documentary is now streaming on Netflix. It is one of the most hard-hitting documentaries ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The story is about a father who seeks justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was gang raped. The challenges he faces will leave you speechless.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another chilling documentary on Netflix is House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. It reveals details and theories behind the death of 11 family members in Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a shocking documentary about a woman allegedly killed her family members by using cyanide. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about Aarushi Talwar double murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money Mafia is on Amazon Prime Video. It has three seasons. It revolves around some of the most shocking cases of organised crime in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wild Wild Country is about Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho) and his disciple Maa Anand Sheela. Some events of the cult group building a city in Oregon desert are shocking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is about the shocking Sheena Bora case. It has recently released on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kashmir Files: Unreported is on Zee5. It is all about the conflict that took over Kashmir valley and the situation of Kashmiri Pandits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi is about a season serial killer who used to leave bodies outside the jail. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 best revenge thrillers you must watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT 

 

 Find Out More