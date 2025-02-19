Jack Reacher to Carter; Top 10 adrenaline-pumping action thriller films that needs your attention

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2025

Here’s best action thriller films that you must watch at least once

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby John centers on DCP Satya who fakes his own death to protect his daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jack Reacher follows James Barr, a former US army sniper who is accused of killing five people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kill Bill: Volume 1 centers around a pregnant assassin who is attacked by his ex-boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sicario follows Kate Macer, an FBI agent who is exposed to some harsh realities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salt is an action mystery movie that centers around Everlyn Salt’s a CIA agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Gray Man revolves around a CIA’s top asset.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Carter follows a man who wakes up missing his memories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bourne Ultimatum focuses on Jason Bourne who sets out on a mission to uncover the dark past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apocalypto follows Jaguar Paw, a young man who is captured by rulers of a kingdom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ballerina follows Ok-ju who sets out on a special mission to avenge her friend’s death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Queen of Tears to Crash Landing On You; Top 10 popular dramas of Kim Soo-hyun

 

 Find Out More