Jack Reacher to Carter; Top 10 adrenaline-pumping action thriller films that needs your attention
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 19, 2025
Here’s best action thriller films that you must watch at least once
Baby John centers on DCP Satya who fakes his own death to protect his daughter.
Jack Reacher follows James Barr, a former US army sniper who is accused of killing five people.
Kill Bill: Volume 1 centers around a pregnant assassin who is attacked by his ex-boss.
Sicario follows Kate Macer, an FBI agent who is exposed to some harsh realities.
Salt is an action mystery movie that centers around Everlyn Salt’s a CIA agent.
The Gray Man revolves around a CIA’s top asset.
Carter follows a man who wakes up missing his memories.
The Bourne Ultimatum focuses on Jason Bourne who sets out on a mission to uncover the dark past.
Apocalypto follows Jaguar Paw, a young man who is captured by rulers of a kingdom.
Ballerina follows Ok-ju who sets out on a special mission to avenge her friend’s death.
