Top 10 A-rated movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024

Ek Hasina Thi is a neo-noir thriller with Urmila Matondkar that will keep you guessing. On YouTube.

Being Cyrus is a unique psychological drama about a dysfunctional Parsi family with secrets. On Prime Video.

Tabu shines as a woman forced into dance bar life, raising her kids against the odds in Chandni Bar. On Prime Video.

Bandit Queen is the Biopic of Phoolan Devi, a gripping and gruesome tale of resilience and revenge. On Prime Video.

Set in an alternate history of India's partition, Hey Ram stars Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan. On JioCinema.

Black Friday is Anurag Kashyap's searing look at the 1993 Bombay bombings. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women is the story of a dystopian tragedy exploring gender imbalance in a future with one woman for five brothers. On Prime Video.

Pinjar was set during the 1947 partition where a woman faces heartbreak and resilience. On Prime Video.

Parineeta was Vidya Balan's debut in a beautiful tale of childhood friends and miscommunication. On Prime Video.

Four lives intersect in Mumbai, exploring dreams, desires, and social realities. Watch Dhobi Ghat. On Netflix.

