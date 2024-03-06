Top 10 action and martial arts movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
The Kung Fu Master is a Malayalam action-packed about a martial arts instructor who gets caught up in a real-life fight. On Prime Video.
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is about a young man with a unique condition who trains in a unique martial arts form. On Netflix.
Sultan was a massive Bollywood hit featuring Salman Khan as an aging wrestling champion trying to make a comeback. On Prime Video.
Ladki: Dragon Girl follows a young woman who escapes child trafficking and trains in a mysterious martial art.
Dangal is the true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. On Apple TV.
Ip Man is a biographical film about Bruce Lee's teacher, following his story during the Second Sino-Japanese War. on Netflix.
The Raid: Redemption is about an elite police squad raiding a building filled with criminals. On YouTube.
Enter the Dragon, a Bruce Lee classic where he plays a martial artist who enters a tournament to confront an evil organizer. On Prime Video.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is an award-winning film about a retired swordsman caught in a fight between good and evil. On Sony LIV.
Kill Bill follows a former assassin seeking revenge on those who killed her and her unborn child. On Prime Video.
