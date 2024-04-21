Top 10 action thrillers to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

Badlapur is about a man wanting justice after his wife and son are killed. Available to watch on Netflix.

Special 26 is about a heist and is based on a true event. Watch on Netflix.

Article 15 on Amazon Prime Video is about the issue of caste discrimination.

A Wednesday is about a cop gets a call from a man who threatens to blast Mumbai. Streaming on Netflix.

Kaabil on Netflix is about a young blind voice-over artist.

Talaash on Netflix is about a cop investigating the death of an actor.

Kahaani is about a lady who is pregnant and is finding her missing husband. Available to watch on Netflix.

Drishyam is about a man protecting his family at any cost. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Andhadhun on Netflix is a story of a blind pianist who becomes a murder witness.

Rang De Basanti on Netflix is about a Britisher making an Indian documentary.

