Top 10 action thrillers to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 21, 2024
Badlapur is about a man wanting justice after his wife and son are killed. Available to watch on Netflix.
Special 26 is about a heist and is based on a true event. Watch on Netflix.
Article 15 on Amazon Prime Video is about the issue of caste discrimination.
A Wednesday is about a cop gets a call from a man who threatens to blast Mumbai. Streaming on Netflix.
Kaabil on Netflix is about a young blind voice-over artist.
Talaash on Netflix is about a cop investigating the death of an actor.
Kahaani is about a lady who is pregnant and is finding her missing husband. Available to watch on Netflix.
Drishyam is about a man protecting his family at any cost. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Andhadhun on Netflix is a story of a blind pianist who becomes a murder witness.
Rang De Basanti on Netflix is about a Britisher making an Indian documentary.
