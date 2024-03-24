Top 10 actors who will take over the OTT space in 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh is set to make his OTT debut on Netflix with the movie Amar Singh Chamkila based on the life of a legendary singer with the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha will continue to make a name for herself in the OTT world with Heeramandi on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shabana Azmi will star in Netflix’s Dabba Cartel following the lives of 5 housewives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel: India releasing on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in the web series Citadel: India

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi recently starrer in Murder Mubarak and will reprise his star role in the third season of Mirzapur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol hit series Aashram’s fourth season will stream on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jitendra Kumar will also reprise his role in the much-awaited village drama, Panchayat’s 3rd season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma will make her OTT debut with the movie Chakda Xpress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will not only star but also produce Do Patti alongside Kajol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated captivating Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More