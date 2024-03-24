Top 10 actors who will take over the OTT space in 2024
Nishant
| Mar 24, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh is set to make his OTT debut on Netflix with the movie Amar Singh Chamkila based on the life of a legendary singer with the same name.
Sonakshi Sinha will continue to make a name for herself in the OTT world with Heeramandi on Netflix.
Shabana Azmi will star in Netflix’s Dabba Cartel following the lives of 5 housewives.
Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel: India releasing on Prime Video.
South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in the web series Citadel: India
Pankaj Tripathi recently starrer in Murder Mubarak and will reprise his star role in the third season of Mirzapur.
Bobby Deol hit series Aashram’s fourth season will stream on MX Player.
Jitendra Kumar will also reprise his role in the much-awaited village drama, Panchayat’s 3rd season.
Anushka Sharma will make her OTT debut with the movie Chakda Xpress.
Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will not only star but also produce Do Patti alongside Kajol.
