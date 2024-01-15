Top 10 addictive Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT to binge while snuggling under blankets
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
What if you learn that you are a character in a comic book? Extraordinary You on Zee5 and JioCinema will keep you hooked.
Kingdom is a thriller. What happens after a deceased king rises from his grave to save his country? Watch it on Netflix.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God or Goblin is one of the most popular and addictive K-dramas ever. Check it out on JioCinema, MX Player and Netflix.
Crash Landing on You is about an heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and is helped by one of the soldiers to reach home. Watch on Netflix.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been one of the most popular K-Dramas of 2023. It talks about an autistic lawyer for whom nothing is impossible even falling in love. Watch it on Netflix.
A Business Proposal is one of the best rom-com K-dramas ever. It is on Netflix.
Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Min Kyu and Soel In Ah starrer will keep you glued to screens.
The Tale of the Nine Tailed starring Lee Dong-wook is one of the most loved series. It also has a season 2 which came out last year. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
Choi Woo Shik, Kim Da-Mi starrer Our Beloved Summer on Netflix tells the tale of former lovers reunion.
The K2 is about a former soldier who turned into a bodyguard of a presidential candidate's wife. Ji changwook drama is on MX player.
Hotel Del Luna is on Viki, Netflix and MX Player. It is one of the most loved fantasy K-dramas.
